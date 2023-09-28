ADVERTISEMENT

Seeta river backwaters cleaned near Saligrama using kayaks

September 28, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari taking part in a cleanliness drive held in the backwaters of the Seeta near Saligrama of Udupi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kotatattu and the Kodi Gram Panchayats of Udupi district, in association with Saligrama Kayaking Point, carried out a cleaning drive in the backwaters of the Seeta, in Parampalli, near Saligrama, to mark World Maritime Day, on Thursday.

Launching the drive, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said it is important to preserve this pristine nature for the next generation. For preserving the nature, it is important to maintain cleanliness. A clean pristine nature is the best gift we can pass on to the next generation, she said.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H Prasanna said maintaining a clean riverfront has the same importance as other cleanliness drives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Commissioner, Kundapur, S.R. Rashmi, president of Kotatattu Gram Panchayat K. Satish Kunder and Kodi Gram Panchayat President Prabhakar Mendon, participated in the cleanliness drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US