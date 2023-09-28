Seeta river backwaters cleaned near Saligrama using kayaks

September 28, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Kotatattu and the Kodi Gram Panchayats of Udupi district, in association with Saligrama Kayaking Point, carried out a cleaning drive in the backwaters of the Seeta, in Parampalli, near Saligrama, to mark World Maritime Day, on Thursday.

Launching the drive, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said it is important to preserve this pristine nature for the next generation. For preserving the nature, it is important to maintain cleanliness. A clean pristine nature is the best gift we can pass on to the next generation, she said.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H Prasanna said maintaining a clean riverfront has the same importance as other cleanliness drives.

Assistant Commissioner, Kundapur, S.R. Rashmi, president of Kotatattu Gram Panchayat K. Satish Kunder and Kodi Gram Panchayat President Prabhakar Mendon, participated in the cleanliness drive.