Seers should take lead to address disharmony in society, says Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader at Paryaya Darbar in Udupi

January 18, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 252nd Paryaya Mahotsava of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt saw the transfer of power of the exclusive right to worship Lord Krishna at the temple to Puthige Mutt senior seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha for two years

The Hindu Bureau

Legislative Assembly Speaker U. T. Khader (centre) at the Paryaya Darbar at Sri Krishna Mutt premises in Udupi on January 18, 2024. The senior seer of Udupi Puthige Mutt Sugunendra Tirtha (left) took over the responsibility of managing the Sri Krishna Mutt for another two years, until January 18, 2026. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader said on Thursday, January 18, that whenever there is disharmony in society, seers should take the lead to correct the wrongdoers and bring them on the right path.

He was addressing a gathering at the Paryaya Darbar of Puthige Mutt senior seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha in the premises of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi.  The Paryaya denotes the transfer of power of the exclusive right to worship Lord Krishna and manage Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple from one seer to another of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi once in two years.

The Darbar was held at the Rajangana as part of the 252nd Paryaya Mahotsava of Sri Krishna Mutt. It was the fourth Paryaya of Sri Sugunendra Tirtha who will manage the affairs of Sri Krishna Mutt till January 18, 2026.

The senior seer of Udupi Admar Mutt Vishwapriya Tirtha hands over the “Akshaya Patra” (a vessel which would keep feeding forever) and a “sattuga” (ladle) to senior seer of Puthige Mutt Sugunendra Tirtha, during the fourth Paryaya of Puthige seer at Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on January 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Amid much pomp and gaiety, the senior seer of Udupi Admar Mutt, Vishwapriya Tirtha, handed over “Akshaya Patra” (a vessel which would keep feeding forever) and a “sattuga” (ladle) to Sri Sugunendra Tirtha at the Sri Krishna Mutt. He made the Puthige Mutt senior seer sit on the Sarvajana Peetha or Paryaya Peetha to manage the affairs of Sri Krishna Mutt for the next two years.

Many dignitaries, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, Rajya Sabha Member D. Veerendra Heggade, who is also the Pattadhikari of Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala, took part.

Mr. Khader said that seers should build and strengthen the society by bridging the gaps. They should lead the society by correcting the mistakes of people. The Speaker said that Paryaya Mahotsava is a sacred programme which has been nourishing the rich Indian culture and tradition.

Legislative Assembly Speaker U. T. Khader (centre) with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar during the Paryaya Darbar at Sri Krishna Mutt premises in Udupi on January 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speaking of the centuries-old heritage, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the ancient Krishna Mutt was established in the 13th century by Acharya Madhwacharya. Ms. Hebbalkar said that the rituals and practices at Paryaya Mahotsav reminded her of Dasara celebrations at Mysuru. With its dynamic culture and traditions, India is now on the threshold of becoming the Vishwa Guru, she added.

Ms. Karandlaje spoke of the close links between the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi and another prominent centre of Krishna worship, Dwaraka in Gujarat. Meanwhile, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna urged society to support seers as “a pontiff lives not for himself but for society.”

