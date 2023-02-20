Seers seek uniform civil code, recognition for Tulu, and balanced development of coastal region

February 20, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Seers of various mutts on Monday urged BJP national president J.P. Nadda to introduce uniform civil code, render statutory recognition to Tulu, and ensure coastal industrial growth without affecting the rich natural, cultural and religious heritages of the region.

Handing over a list of 10 demands at the Santa-Manthana at the Udupi Sri Pejawar Mutt during Mr. Nadda’s visit to Sri Krishna Mutt, Pejawar Mutt seer and trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami recalled the erstwhile practice of rulers seeking advice of their ‘gurus’ in administration.

The seers, Sri Vishwaprasanna said, want the governments to handover temple administration to Hindus; political parties running governments to recognise the culture and good practices of the Sanatana Dharma; implement the New Education Policy; establish a National Investigation Agency unit in the coast to curb ‘love jihad,’ ‘cow jihad,’ and terrorist activities; curb cow slaughter and protection of cow progeny; corruption-free transparent administration and prevent temple/religious places property encroachment.

Udupi Puttige Mutt seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha said the Central government should take up Udupi Corridor project on the lines of the Kashi Corridor. The government should also ensure protection and development of Hindus and their temples abroad.

Responding to the demands, Mr. Nadda said BJP has always been following the advice of saints and seers in government functioning. He was happy to visit Udupi mutts and felt blessed. Mr. Nadda said adding BJP would stride ahead with the blessings of saints.

Coastal tour

Mr. Nadda’s coastal tour began with a visit to the famed Sri Krishna Mutt earlier in the day accompanied by MP and Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, Ministers S. Angara and V. Sunil Kumar, MLAs C.T. Ravi, K. Raghupathi Bhat and others. Paryaya Sri Udupi Krishnapura Mutt Diwan Varadaraja Acharya welcomed him.

After having darshan of Lord Sri Krishna, Mr. Nadda visited the Pejawar Mutt to attend the Santa-Manthana in the presence of 10 seers of the region. Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna offered Prasadam to the BJP leader. Paryaya Mutt seer Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha Swami, seer in waiting for Paryaya -- Puttige Mutt seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha, Kukke Subrahmanya Mutt seer Sri Vidyaprasanna Tirtha Swami, Gurupura Vajradehi Mutt seer Sri Rajashekharananda Swam, Sri Dhama Manila seer Sri Mohanadasa Parahamsa Swami, Moodbidri Jain Mutt seer Bhattaraka Charukeerthi Panditacharyavarya, Anegundi seer Sri Kalahastendra Saraswathi Swami, and others were present.