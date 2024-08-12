Seers concerned over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Expressing concern over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, seers of various mutts on Monday urged the Union government to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Hitarakshana Samithi formed human chains in different places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts condemning the attacks and seeking protection for the minorities. The chains were formed in Mangaluru, Udupi, Sullia, and other places.

In his statement Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that the attacks are a matter of serious concern for all Hindus in India. Hindus are being attacked not only in Bangladesh but in India as well. Those who raise their voice against the attacks are being silenced. All should be awakened on the same.

Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt paryaya seer and seer of Udupi Puttige Mutt Sugunendra Tirtha said that Kashmir-like attacks on Hindus are recurring in Bangladesh. It can be called an international conspiracy. All should respond to protect Hindus.

Seer of Kukke Subrahmanya Mutt Vidyaprasanna Tirtha said that minorities in India are living without any fear. But Hindu minorities in other countries are not safe. “I am pained over reports over attacks on Hindu temples, rape of women and murders,” he said.

The interim government in Bangladesh should protect Hindus, he said.

Seer of Gurupura Vajradehi Mutt Rajashekarananda said that he condemned the attacks. The Union government should arrange for rehabilitation of Hindus affected by the attacks. The government should approach the United Nations pressing for the protection of Hindus.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna said in a statement that the intellectuals who project themselves as seculars and who raise a hue over any minor incidents related to minorities in India are now keeping silent when minority Hindus are being attacked in Bangladesh. The silence indicates their indirect support to communal forces in Bangladesh.

