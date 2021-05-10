Seer’s anointment to be held at Shirur instead of Sode

MANGALURU

Udupi Sode Vadiraj Mutt, the dwanda mutt of Udupi Shirur Mutt, has decided to hold the anointment ceremony of the new seer of Shirur Mutt at Shirur near Udupi instead of Sode in Uttara Kannada district.

The anointment ceremony of Anirudha Saralaya as the seer of Shirur Mutt at Sode Mutt’s moola mutt in Sode from Tuesday to Friday was scheduled as per the wishes of Sode Mutt seer Sri Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swamiji. A statement from Shirur Mutt here said that in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it was decided to hold the ceremony on the earlier decided dates at Shirur.

Seer-designate Saralaya has already visited a few pilgrimage centres and sought blessings from the seers of the Udupi Ashta Mutts. The ceremonies, however, will not be open to the general public and devotees due to the restrictions, the statement added.

