Seer wants extended Hore Kanike throughout Paryaya tenure

With no major projects in mind for his two-year Paryaya of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, Admar Mutt’s junior seer Eeshapriya Tirtha Swami, the seer-in-waiting for Paryaya, on Friday said he would like the Hore Kanike (offerings by devotees) to be extended for the entire two-year tenure.

He was interacting with reporters here after the Tulabhara of the mutt’s presiding deity Kaliyamardana Krishna at the residence of Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura.

Hore Kanike is offered after the ‘Pura Pravesha’ (January 8) and before the Paryaya celebrations (January 18).

“During this period, we will be busy visiting devotees and overseeing Paryaya arrangements. As such, we get little time to interact with devotees who bring in Hore Kanike,“ the seer said.

The extended Hore Kanike will enable devotees to interact with the seer freely.

“We have formed groups of 5-6 villages, whose residents would bring in the Hore Kanike once a fortnight as indicated by the mutt,” he said. This will also ensure a continuous supply of essentials to provide ‘anna prasada’ to all devotees visiting the mutt.

Normally, Hore Kanike items, including vegetables, fruits, rice, coconut, groceries, plantain leaf etc., get accumulated at once and many could not be preserved for long, he noted.

It is not compulsory for villagers to bring any particular item, the seer said. They could also bring local talents as Hore Kanike and they will get an opportunity to exhibit their talent at the mutt, the seer said.

There are no major projects planned during the Paryaya either, he said. “The Paryaya seer has to perform 16 pujas a day and we would be happy to perform them ardently,” he said.

As and when need arises to execute some work or project, the same would be carried out with the cooperation of all concerned, he added.

Speaking before performing the Tulabhara, the seer said Indian tradition did not have the concept of a weekly off or holidays. Even the Ekadashi was meant to purify one’s soul and body.

Speaking about Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt who died recently, the seer said his works were the leading lights for all.