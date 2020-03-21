Seer urges devotees to pray at home

A file photo of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple.

UDUPI

21 March 2020 00:32 IST

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Admar Mutt has urged devotees to pray at their homes and not visit the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple.

In his message released here on Friday, the seer said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people in his address to the nation on March 19 to observe the ‘Janata curfew’ on March 22 as one of the measures in checking the spread of COVID-19.

The pujas at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple will be held as per schedule on all days. But keeping in mind Mr. Modi’s message, people need not visit the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple on March 22 and also other days.

Instead they could pray in their homes. People should heed the words of Mr. Modi and avoid unnecessary visits or movement from one place to another, the seer said.

Meanwhile, the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple and its surroundings wore a nearly deserted look with less people visiting the temple and also the Car Street. Normally there is a long queue of devotees to visit the temple and the Car Street too teems with activity.

Following the directions of the district administration, the daily religious discourses and cultural programmes are not being held at Rajangana Auditorium at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple complex here.

No Mass

As a precautionary measure to check the spread of COVID-19, the Udupi Catholic Diocese has also decided not to hold Mass at all churches during the weekdays and Sundays till March 31, stated a press release issued by Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Catholic Diocese.