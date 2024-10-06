Seer stresses role of govt. in ensuring quality of food products provided at temples

There is an onerous responsibility on the part of the Union and State governments to ensure quality in milk, ghee, and other food products supplied to temples and households, said Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha in Mangaluru on Sunday, October 6.

Referring to the controversy over the alleged use of animal fat mixed with ghee for making laadu prasadam in Tirupati, the seer told reporters that it is the bounden duty of governments to ensure quality in food products. ‘There is a specific department which checks the quality of food products. No product that hurts people’s customs and practices should be supplied. The department that looks at this aspect should be strengthened to take proactive steps in ensuring quality in food products,” he said.

Asked whether his recent reaction to the controversy was premature as there was no proof to prove that animal fat mixed ghee was used for preparing Tirupati laddoo, the seer answered back and said: “Media brought the fact of contamination before me and I reacted.”

The seer said for long the agitation to free Hindu temples from government control was on. This issue does not arise only during elections, he said. The Apex Court has already told governments to free Hindu temples from their control, he claimed. Like communities, Hindus should also be allowed to manage temples, the seer said.

The seer recently finished his four-month Chaturmasya in Chennai. He then toured several pilgrimage centres in North India, including Ayodhya, Rishikesh and Badari, before his return to Mangaluru.

