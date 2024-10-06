GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seer stresses role of govt. in ensuring quality of food products provided at temples

Published - October 06, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pejawar seer Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Sunday, October 6. 

Pejawar seer Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Sunday, October 6.  | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

There is an onerous responsibility on the part of the Union and State governments to ensure quality in milk, ghee, and other food products supplied to temples and households, said Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha in Mangaluru on Sunday, October 6.

Referring to the controversy over the alleged use of animal fat mixed with ghee for making laadu prasadam in Tirupati, the seer told reporters that it is the bounden duty of governments to ensure quality in food products. ‘There is a specific department which checks the quality of food products. No product that hurts people’s customs and practices should be supplied. The department that looks at this aspect should be strengthened to take proactive steps in ensuring quality in food products,” he said.

Asked whether his recent reaction to the controversy was premature as there was no proof to prove that animal fat mixed ghee was used for preparing Tirupati laddoo, the seer answered back and said: “Media brought the fact of contamination before me and I reacted.”

The seer said for long the agitation to free Hindu temples from government control was on. This issue does not arise only during elections, he said. The Apex Court has already told governments to free Hindu temples from their control, he claimed. Like communities, Hindus should also be allowed to manage temples, the seer said.

The seer recently finished his four-month Chaturmasya in Chennai. He then toured several pilgrimage centres in North India, including Ayodhya, Rishikesh and Badari, before his return to Mangaluru.

Published - October 06, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.