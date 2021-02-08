Mangaluru

Seer meets Maharashtra Governor

Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, a trustee of Sri Ramajanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on Sunday.  

Seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt and one of the trustees of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Vishwaprasanna Tirtha met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on Sunday.

He sought his support for constructing Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the on-going fund raising drive for the purpose.

The seer told the Governor that the trust has aimed at making Ayodhya as the “Shraddha Kendra” of all people.

The former Governor of Nagaland Padmanabha Acharya and Maharashtra Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ramachandra Ramuka accompanied the seer on the occasion.

