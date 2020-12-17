Seer meets Governor seeking support for Ram Mandir work

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha on Wednesday met Governor Vaju Bhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru and sought his support for the Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya.
The swamiji, one of the trustees of Sri Ram Janm Bhoomi Kshetra Trust, has been on a South India tour eliciting support for the construction of the temple. He submitted a letter to the Governor seeking his support, said a communiqué from the mutt.
Mr. Vala recalled the days when Guruji Govalkar had given a call for ban on cow slaughter in 1953.
As a young person, Mr. Vala had along with a friend visited households in Gujarat on bicycle and collected signatures in support of the call. The Governor also recalled his participation in various stages of Ayodhya movement, the communiqué said.
Sri Vishwa Prasanna felicitated the Governor with a shawl and a memento.
Vishwa Hindu Parishat regional organising secretary Keshav Hegde and the seer’s private secretaries Vishnu Acharya and Krishnamurthy Bhat accompanied the seer.
