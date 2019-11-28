Seer laments lack of moral values in political system

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said on Wednesday that the lack of moral values in the political system in the country was stunning.

Speaking to presspersons here, the seer said that there were no moral values in politics in the country in the past nor could they be seen in the present. The political parties formed alliances and then, there was infighting among alliance partners.

This was best illustrated by the fighting between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, though the BJP-Shiv Sena had won the majority in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, he said.

Then, the Shiv Sena formed an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. Then again, a section of the NCP went and joined hands with the BJP. Within three days, that section of the NCP returned to the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance or Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi, he said.

The alliance partner bagging more seats should get the Chief Minister’s post, while the one with lesser seats could become the Deputy Chief Minister. But in Maharashtra, it was unjust on the part of the Shiv Sena to insist on the Chief Minister’s post with the BJP as the latter had almost double the number of the seats won by the Shiv Sena.

When no party could obtain majority, there should be another election or all the parties could join together and form the government. It was better if a single party came to power. A coalition government was good if all the alliance parties were on the same page. He was not speaking for or against any political party. What had happened in Karnataka had happened in Maharashtra. “But the recent happenings have shown that there is no value for the voter’s choice,” the seer said.

On the recent decision of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case, the seer said that it was an unanimous judgment by a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court in the case. Hence, it was unlikely that a review petition could be entertained by the Supreme Court, he said.