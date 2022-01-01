Seer-in-waiting for Paryaya says age-old traditions will continue

Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha Swami of Krishnapura Mutt, however, says he is flexible

Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha Swami of Udupi Krishnapura Mutt, seer-in-waiting to ascend the Sarvajna Peetha at Udupi Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt during the Paryaya this month, on Friday said that he will continue the practices and rituals being followed at the mutt for public good. He said that he does not propose any major projects either.

Interacting with reporters after a felicitation programme at the residence of the former district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura here, Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha said that the Anna Daana and Janna Daana that are being followed since the time of Sri Madhwacharya and Sri Vadiraja Tirtha will continue to be followed during his Paryaya, beginning January 18, too.

These practices are very close to the Lord, he added.

Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha, who will be performing the Paryaya for the fourth term, said that he is not stickler for rules and that he is flexible if any changes will result in the larger good of people and society.

He was responding to a query regarding the reported inconvenience being caused to devotees while entering Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt through the Vishwa Patha, a circumventing path introduced during the current Paryaya, led by Udupi Admar Mutt seer Sri Ishapriya Tirtha Swami.

Preparations

The swamiji said that preparations for the Paryaya ceremony are going on in full swing so as to hold it with usual fervour. However, changes will be made if the government imposes restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said, “We do not want to inconvenience devotees; the Paryaya rituals will be tweaked, if necessary.”

Pura Pravesha

As a norm, the seer visited many places, including pilgrim places in the run-up to the Paryaya and his Pura Pravesha (entry into the town) of Udupi was held on December 16. The eldest of all the seers of the Ashta Mutts, Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha urged devotees to keep in mind government restrictions before visiting the Paryaya ceremony where he will ascend the Sarvajna Peetha.