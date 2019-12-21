Seer hospitalised with breathing problems

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on Friday after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He is said to be critical but hemodynamically stable, and is on ventilator support.

In a press release issued here, Avinash Shetty, medical superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, said the 88-year-old was brought to Kasturba Hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing since 5 a.m. “He is being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment. His condition continues to be critical, but he hemodynamically stable,” he said.

A specially constituted panel of six doctors from the Department of General Medicine, Critical Care Medicine and Cardiology is continuously monitoring the seer and providing treatment.

Speaking to presspersons here, Sudha Vidyasagar, professor, Department of General Medicine, Kasturba Hospital, said, “The seer is showing some response to treatment. He is improving slowly, but is still critical.”

Meanwhile, Raghuram Acharya, Dewan of Pejawar Mutt, told The Hindu that the seer woke up at 2 a.m. and was doing his routine duties. He complained of difficulty in breathing around 3 a.m. and was rushed to the hospital. He had fever on Thursday, he said.

Meanwhile, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries, Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP State president, Raghupati Bhat, MLA, and Sugunendra Tirtha Swami of Puttige Mutt visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the seer, who was receiving treatment in the ICU. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is expected to visit Katurba Hospital at 2.10 p.m. on Saturday, the release said.