Seer gets rousing reception on Pura Pravesha in Udupi

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, who will ascend the Paryaya Peetha at Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple for the first time on January 18, was given a grand welcome during his Pura Pravesha here on Wednesday.

The Pura Pravesha of the seer was preceded by a pre-Paryaya tour, during which he visited various pilgrim centres across the country. The Pura Pravesha procession began from Jodu Katte at 3 p.m.

Before the procession began, the seer was garlanded by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, and Housing Minister V. Somanna.

Giving up the convention of the would-be Paryaya seer sitting on a decorated carriage during the procession, the seer walked behind the golden palanquin carrying the presiding deity of Admar Mutt, Kaliyamardana Krishna. The seer and the palanquin were preceded by a long procession of about 70 folk and cultural teams.

It took an hour for all the teams to leave Jodu Katte.

The teams which participated in the procession included Huli Vesha, Dandiya, Chande, Kolata, Kode Kunita, Kangilu Nritya, Talimu, Pancha Vadya, Ganesha Nritya, Lavani, Garbha, Bhangra, traditional Costumes, Kamsale, Kathakkali, Bengali dance, Krishna Gopikiyaru, bhajan teams, among others. A large number of students from various educational institutions run by the Admar Mutt Education Council participated in the procession. They were holding placards with messages on environmental protection. At the end of the procession, a team of about 65 NSS students collected used bottles and other items from the route.

The members of Pejawar Shri Muslim Abhimanigala Balaga distributed beverages to people in the procession on the Court Road.

The procession passed through Taluk Office Road, Court Road, Diana Circle, Old Post Office Road, Tenkapete before culminating at Car Street. The seer then visited the Sri Chandramouleshwara Temple, Sri Ananteshwara temple and the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple and offered his prayers. Later, he entered the Admar Mutt along with the presiding deity.