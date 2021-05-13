Seer-designate enters Sanyashrama

Aniruddha Saralathaya, seer-designate of Udupi Shiroor Mutt, was admitted to the Sanyasahrama (saintly order) by Udupi Sode Mutt Seer Sri Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swamiji at Shiroor Moola Mutt near Udupi on Thursday.

Admission to Sanyashrama is a process before the anointment ceremony which is scheduled for Friday at Shiroor. Sri Vishwavallabha Tirtha, as the seer of Shiroor Mutt’s dwandva mutt, has taken up the responsibility of finding a successor to Late Sri Lakshmivara Tirtha Swamiji, who passed away on July 19, 2019 without leaving a successor.

The anointment ceremony, earlier scheduled at Sode Vadiraj Mutt’s Moola Mutt at Sode in Uttara Kannada district, was shifted to Shiroor near Udupi due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Thursday, Sri Vishwavallabha Tirtha administered the Pranava Mantra, necessary to get into the Sanyashrama,, to Saralathaya. The seer-designate also underwent Kesha Mundana, head tonsuring and taking a bath in the river; performed Aathma Shraddha (doing last rites by one self), Shakala Homa and Viraja Homa and performed Go Daana (donating cow), before embracing Sanyasa.