Seer calls for respecting India’s diversity

Nijaguna Prabhu Tontadarya Swami of Tontadarya Mutt, Mundargi, said on Saturday that it was not possible for any political party to change the Constitution and called to respect India’s diversity.

He was speaking at the all people’s constitution convention’ (Sarva Janara Samvidhana Samavesha), organised by the district unit of the Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkarwada), at Basel Mission Memorial Auditorium, here.

The seer said that the architect of the Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar, had emphasised on creating an egalitarian society and on respecting the diversities in the country.

People should follow the ideals and principles of Gautam Buddha, Sri Basaveshwara, Dr. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda. They had tried to reform society, he said. It was essential that people give up superstitions. “We should fight for basic human rights. It is only when there is a change in the mindset, that the country will change,” he said.