Seemantha for cow

In a rare and unique ritual, Seemantha being performed for a pregnant cow in Udupi.

MANGALURU

07 January 2021 23:31 IST

A pregnant cow that was injured in an accident was offered the traditional Seemantha ceremony by a social organisation in Udupi on Wednesday.

Hosabelaku Seva Trust organised the programme in which over a 100 people participated and performed rituals that are accorded to a pregnant Hindu woman.

Gauri, the cow, was found injured near Rajathadri in Manipal about 20 days ago. Taken care of initially by local autorickshaw drivers, the trust office-bearers later took the cow under their care. They conducted the ceremony on Wednesday.

The cow was given a bath, then draped with a green sari. Then, rice, coconuts and other items were offered as Bagina to the cow even as sprouted grains of nine varieties and other delicacies were given as food. Women present performed Arati to Gauri.

Trust members, including convener Tanula Tarun, ensured that Gauri recovered from the shock and pain. Once they were convinced it could walk with the help of a specially designed apparatus, the trust decided to conduct the Seemantha ceremony.

Social workers Nithyananda Volakadu, Taranath Mestha, Vinayachandra Acharya and others were present.