‘Secularism is the strength, breath of India’

The former Higher Education Minister of Kerala K.T. Jaleel has said that secularism is the strength and breath of India and the country cannot prosper without it.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-day conference on Muslims organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxists) here recently.

Stating that India has always been a secular country, Mr. Jaleel said that secularism only safeguarded the democracy in the country. People in India should not give scope for the country to emerge as a nation of any one particular community or religion. Instead, the diversity of communities and religions should be retained. The country cannot prosper if any community is kept away from the path of progress. “We should not allow India to be turned into a country like Pakistan,” he said.

Mr. Jaleel said that Muslim rulers ruled the country for 900 years. If they had mixed administration with religion, they would not have been able to rule the country for so long. During the first freedom struggle in 1857, a majority Hindu community declared the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar as their leader. Emperor Asoka, a Hindu king, embraced Buddhism after the battle of Kalinga. No one questioned him on his conversion. Stating that the Congress is following soft Hindutva, he said that the Union Government led by Narendra Modi has been ignoring a particular community ever since it came to power.

Hijab controversy

Referring to the controversy over wearing hijab in educational institutions, he said that wearing it or not is a choice that women should make. The governments should not interfere in these matters.

The former Minister said that promoting Muslim communalism to counter the growing Hindutva-based communalism is not the right step. The CPI (M) is against all forms of communalism.

State unit president, Democratic Youth Federation of India, Muneer Katipalla said that Muslims are an oppressed community which is being targeted all over the country. Muslims should join secular forces, he said and added that the objective of organising the convention was to unite Muslim community with secular forces. State president, Dalit Sangarsh Samithi (Ambedkar Vada), Mavalli Shankar said that vaidika upper castes are in the forefront in the assault on Dalits and Muslims.

Senior writer K. Shareefa said that Karnataka has 80 lakh Muslims but they have not got their due share. Brahmins who form a mere 2% of the population get 10% reservation, while Muslims who are 14% of the population get a mere 4% reservation. “We should fight against this. Oppressed should unite to build a new and better India,” she said. CPI (M) State secretary U. Basavaraju and party’s State committee member Syed Mujib spoke.