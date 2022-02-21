Section 144 in Koppal, Gangavati

As a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order in view of the ongoing hijab controversy in the State, Koppal Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kishor Suralkar imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code around schools and colleges in Koppal and Gangavati towns. The prohibitory order will remain in force till 11.45 p.m. on Saturday.

The officer, in a media note on Monday, made it clear that assembly of more than five people and activities that tend to disturb harmony and public order are banned in the prohibited area.