Second special vaccine camp for disabled, caretakers from today

MANGALURU

10 June 2021 19:37 IST

Ending the classification based on age, under which many differently abled persons and their caretakers were left out in the first phase of a special vaccination drive, the Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority, in association with the district administration, is launching the second phase of special vaccination drive on Friday under which vaccination will be carried out for all disabled persons and their caretakers aged over 18.

As many as 5,942 differently abled persons and their caretakers in the city and other areas of Mangaluru taluk will be vaccinated on Friday.

A total of 1,456 persons in Mangaluru City Corporation areas will be vaccinated at St. Agnes Special School in Bendoor, Lions Special School in Surathkal and Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School in Kavoor between 9.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

Similarly, 4,486 differently abled persons and their caretakers in 56 gram panchayats of Mangaluru taluk will be vaccinated at 21 vaccination centres. All the beneficiaries have been asked to bring their Aadhaar cards to the vaccination centres. Samarthanam Trust for Disabled will arrange for vehicles to bring bed-ridden differently abled persons to the vaccination sites.

Dakshina Kannada District Officer for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Yamuna said that the taluk-wise list of differently abled persons and their caretakers have been given to the four taluk health officers who will be organising the camps shortly.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive for differently abled persons and their caretakers that was launched on May 26, the district administration vaccinated 5,829 people. As free vaccine doses used for the first phase of the special drive were issued by the State government, only those aged between 18 and 44 were covered. Those aged 45 and above were sent away as there was no stock of vaccine that came from the Union government, which catered to the 45+ age category.

Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority Muralidhara Pai B. told The Hindu here on Thursday that after directions from the State Legal Services Authority recently, he held a virtual meeting with officials where issues concerning the first phase of the drive were discussed.

“There will be no age classification in the second phase that commences on Friday. All disabled persons and their caretakers will be covered,” he said.

Apart from those in the 45+ category, those in the 18-44 age category who failed to attend the earlier drive will receive their vaccine. Those having apprehensions of likely health effects after vaccination have been asked to consult doctors who are treating them. Medical officers will be available for consultation at the vaccination sites, Mr. Pai added.

He said that vehicles fitted with loud speakers have been deployed in different parts of the district to make people aware of the second phase of the vaccination drive. On Thursday, Mr. Pai symbolically flagged off one such vehicle meant to be used in the city.