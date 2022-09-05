Second semester BBA Kannada exam postponed

A goof-up in setting question paper by the Board of Examiners is the cause

A goof-up by the Board of Examiners (BoE) of the Faculty of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at Mangalore University while preparing a Kannada language question paper on Monday forced the university to postpone the second semester BBA Kannada paper examination of the academic year 2021-22.

Registrar (Evaluation) of the university P.L. Dharma said in a press release that the BoE had set a wrong question paper for the examination.

Students need not be apprehensive, he said and added that the university will announce the re-scheduled date of the examination postponed shortly.

The even semester (2, 4, 6) under-graduate examinations of the academic year 2021-22 of the university began in colleges on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said that as per preliminary information available with him, the BoE had set the questions of the first semester Kannada paper of the BBA course. Instead of setting questions from the syllabus of second semester paper, the BoE picked questions from the syllabus of the first semester paper.

“While the title of the paper mentioned it as Kannada paper of the second semester, the matter (questions) pertained to the first semester,” he said.

“The university has taken this matter seriously. It is irresponsibility on the part of the members of the BoE who are as a team responsible for the goof-up. The university can impose a penalty three times [of expenses for conducting re-exam] on those responsible for setting the wrong question paper. We will do it,” Mr. Yadapadithaya said and added: “Stern action will be taken against those responsible for it.”

Stating that the incident has damaged the reputation of the university, the Vice-Chancellor said that conducting re-examination involved expenses. It should be recovered from those responsible for setting the wrong question paper by imposing penalty on them. There are such precedents. Students have also been put into inconvenience.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the matter will be placed before the Syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university, in its meeting which will be held on September 15 at Belapu in Udupi district for taking an appropriate decision on the disciplinary action to be taken.

ABVP condemns

Condemning the goof-up, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded that the university should immediately suspend those responsible for it and conduct an inquiry into how it happened.

Hundreds of students had come prepared to appear for the examination. The university postponed the examination after the students complained when they saw the wrong questions. It indicates the careless attitude of the evaluation section of the university, State secretary of ABVP Manikantha Kalasa said in a release.

He said that the university attracted students from abroad and other parts of the country. The reputation of the university has been damaged for such wrong reasons in the recent times, including delay in the evaluation of answer scripts and mistakes in the announcement of results.

“The university is playing with the future of students. The ABVP condemns it,” he said.

The Campus Front of India said that the incident reflected the bad administration of the university which should immediately take action against those responsible for it.