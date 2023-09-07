Second round of Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 vaccination campaign in Udupi district from September 11

September 07, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Wednesday, September 6, urged departments concerned to work in unison to make the second round of Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 vaccine campaign, being organised from September 11 to 16 in Udupi district, a complete success.

Chairing the district-level vaccine task force at the district office in Rajatadri, Manipal, the DC said the mother and child mortality rates could effectively be reduced by administering required vaccines to pregnant women and children from 0-5 years as per the health department guidelines.

She said that massive awareness should be created about the vaccination drive by school education department, women and child development department, health department and local bodies. Jathas should be organised in schools to encourage pregnant women and children up to 5 years age to get vaccination. Officials should also visit building construction sites to create awareness among construction workers, the DC said.

The vaccination drive will enhance boost immunity among pregnant women and children, particularly the Rubella vaccination. Health Department should intimate the venue and dates of vaccination camps through Asha and Anganwadi workers.

The second round of Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 vaccine campaign will be launched at the urban primary health centre near Alankar Theatre in the city on September 11, Ms. Vidyakumari added.

Dengue prevention

Flagging off Dengue Awareness Ratha at the district office on Wednesday, Ms. Vidyakumari said complete awareness about the disease among people could effectively prevent its spread.

The DC said Dengue that spreads through Aedes mosquito, could be tackled by preventing water stagnation in the surroundings of houses and buildings, she said while launching the campaign organised by the district health and family welfare department.

Health department staff along with Asha and Anganwadi workers should create sufficient awareness among people about the spread and prevention of the disease.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushana Udupa, district RCH officer M.G. Rama, tuberculosis prevention officer Chidanand Sanju and others were present.

