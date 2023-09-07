HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Second round of Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 vaccination campaign in Udupi district from September 11

The vaccination drive will enhance boost immunity among pregnant women and children, particularly the Rubella vaccination. Health Department should intimate the venue and dates of vaccination camps through Asha and Anganwadi workers

September 07, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari chairing a meeting of the district task force on vaccination on Wednesday, September 6, at the district office complex in Rajatadri, Manipal-Udupi.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari chairing a meeting of the district task force on vaccination on Wednesday, September 6, at the district office complex in Rajatadri, Manipal-Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Wednesday, September 6, urged departments concerned to work in unison to make the second round of Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 vaccine campaign, being organised from September 11 to 16 in Udupi district, a complete success.

Chairing the district-level vaccine task force at the district office in Rajatadri, Manipal, the DC said the mother and child mortality rates could effectively be reduced by administering required vaccines to pregnant women and children from 0-5 years as per the health department guidelines.

She said that massive awareness should be created about the vaccination drive by school education department, women and child development department, health department and local bodies. Jathas should be organised in schools to encourage pregnant women and children up to 5 years age to get vaccination. Officials should also visit building construction sites to create awareness among construction workers, the DC said.

The vaccination drive will enhance boost immunity among pregnant women and children, particularly the Rubella vaccination. Health Department should intimate the venue and dates of vaccination camps through Asha and Anganwadi workers.

The second round of Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 vaccine campaign will be launched at the urban primary health centre near Alankar Theatre in the city on September 11, Ms. Vidyakumari added.

Dengue prevention

Flagging off Dengue Awareness Ratha at the district office on Wednesday, Ms. Vidyakumari said complete awareness about the disease among people could effectively prevent its spread.

The DC said Dengue that spreads through Aedes mosquito, could be tackled by preventing water stagnation in the surroundings of houses and buildings, she said while launching the campaign organised by the district health and family welfare department.

Health department staff along with Asha and Anganwadi workers should create sufficient awareness among people about the spread and prevention of the disease.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushana Udupa, district RCH officer M.G. Rama, tuberculosis prevention officer Chidanand Sanju and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.