Second edition of under-30 photo story contest opens

September 20, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and Art Kanara Trust on Tuesday announced the second edition of ‘Under 30 Photo Story Contest’ for young photographers, photojournalists, and writers aged between 16 and 30.

Meant to motivate young talents, the contest is open to participants from across the World. They have to submit original photo essays on or before October 30, 2023. Shortlisted contestants will be invited for online interaction with the jury and will have to submit high-resolution images. Prizes will be announced in December.

“Landscape as Chroniclers of the Past” is the contest title with themes being people, places, nature and wildlife, history, sports, food and culture, from coastal Karnataka including Kasargod and Malenadu Karnataka.

Contestants may make submissions either individually or in collaboration with two, one author and one photographer. The stories may be in English, Kannada or Tulu, (600 to 1,500 words) with 10-15 photographs taken either on a DSLR or smartphone.

Winners will receive awards in the name of Dr. Krishna Mohan (popularly known as ‘Krishi’) of Moodbidri, a surgeon and an eminent photographer who mentored hundreds of students and photographers. He met an untimely demise on January 11, 2022.

Prize money of ₹50,000 will be distributed in various categories along with certificates. An exhibition of the prize-winning photo series will also be held in Mangaluru.

For details, contact Nemiraj Shetty, 9986366355 or Rajendra Kedige, 9480014812.

