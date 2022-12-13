Second edition of Mangaluru Technovanza from Friday

December 13, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) will organise the second edition of Mangaluru Technovanza at the TMA Pai International Convention Centre, M.G. Road, here for two days from Friday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan, chairman of KDEM B.V. Naidu, CEO of KDEM Sanjeev Gupta, and others will attend the inaugural session on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The two-day even will be organised as part of ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative of the KDEM, a release said.

The first day of ‘technovanza’ will have ‘Mangaluru Blue’ an event featuring select shortlisted start-ups from the cluster pitching their product/service to a group of investors (jury) at 9.30 a.m. The event concludes with the investors giving letter of intent to the winning start-ups.

In addition, there will be ‘Women @ Work’, a conclave hosting women leaders in industry, academic and social entrepreneurship to share their experiences, ideas to the larger women audience to bring awareness about the importance of women participation in the workforce, entrepreneurship and service, at 2.30 p.m. The first day of the event also includes a submission of Fintech Task Group report by Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder at Razorpay at 5.45 p.m. Later, there will be CEOs round table hosted by the Minister for Information Technology. Friday’s programme will conclude with a networking event of all CEOs and who’s who from the cluster who will deliberate upon the key actions for the Mangaluru cluster.

Saturday’s event will begin with a walkathon to be led by Mr. Ashwath Narayan. It will be a 5 km walk for the industry and by the industry. Later, there will be an inaugural session at 10 a.m. having a keynote address. There will be chats by prominent industry voices, academic leaders, Consul Generals of Global Innovation Alliance to the State government and the like.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ashwath Narayan will inaugurate Cash Free Mangalore, a first Fintech opening office, in Managluru at 2 p.m. on December 17. Later, he will inaugurate Niveous Software company in Udupi at 3 p.m.