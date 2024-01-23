Second edition of Mangaluru Street Good Fiesta will begin for five days from January 24

January 23, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The second edition of Mangaluru Street Food Fiesta will begin for five days from Wednesday.

Organised by the Kudla Samskritika Prasthisthana, the venue of the festival will be from the Karavali Exhibition Grounds to Canara High School, Urwa via Narayana Guru Circle (formerly Lady Hill Circle) and Mannagudda Gurji Circle. The event will be inaugurated at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Mangaluru City South MLA and promoter of the prathisthana D. Vedavyasa Kamath said that there will be 160 stalls. The fiesta will be held from 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. on those days. However, on the last three days, from January 26 to 28, it will begin at 2 p.m. and go on till 10.30 p.m.

He said that the prathisthana had received between 300 and 400 entries to take part in the fiesta. Of them, 160 have been finalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA said that the fiesta will be held to promote tourism in Mangaluru.

In addition to local food of Tulu Nadu, the fiesta will have Gujarati, Andhra, Punjabi, and North Karnataka food, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.

The MLA said that the fiesta will promote digital payment instead of cash. Each stall will have QR code based scanning facility to make the digital payment.

Enough parking arrangements have been made, he said, adding that vehicles from Kottara Chowki side will have to park on the Urwa Church ground, Lady Hill Victoria Composite Pre University College ground, and on the premises of Urwa Church.

Those vehicles approaching the venue will have to park on the Karavali Utsava ground and on the premises of Canara High School, Urwa.

There will be a children’s play zone. In addition there will be stages for organising birthdays, marriage anniversaries, and cultural programmes. There will be a selfie counter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.