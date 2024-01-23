GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second edition of Mangaluru Street Good Fiesta will begin for five days from January 24

January 23, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of Mangaluru Street Food Fiesta will begin for five days from Wednesday.

Organised by the Kudla Samskritika Prasthisthana, the venue of the festival will be from the Karavali Exhibition Grounds to Canara High School, Urwa via Narayana Guru Circle (formerly Lady Hill Circle) and Mannagudda Gurji Circle. The event will be inaugurated at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Mangaluru City South MLA and promoter of the prathisthana D. Vedavyasa Kamath said that there will be 160 stalls. The fiesta will be held from 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. on those days. However, on the last three days, from January 26 to 28, it will begin at 2 p.m. and go on till 10.30 p.m.

He said that the prathisthana had received between 300 and 400 entries to take part in the fiesta. Of them, 160 have been finalised.

The MLA said that the fiesta will be held to promote tourism in Mangaluru.

In addition to local food of Tulu Nadu, the fiesta will have Gujarati, Andhra, Punjabi, and North Karnataka food, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.

The MLA said that the fiesta will promote digital payment instead of cash. Each stall will have QR code based scanning facility to make the digital payment.

Enough parking arrangements have been made, he said, adding that vehicles from Kottara Chowki side will have to park on the Urwa Church ground, Lady Hill Victoria Composite Pre University College ground, and on the premises of Urwa Church.

Those vehicles approaching the venue will have to park on the Karavali Utsava ground and on the premises of Canara High School, Urwa.

There will be a children’s play zone. In addition there will be stages for organising birthdays, marriage anniversaries, and cultural programmes. There will be a selfie counter.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.