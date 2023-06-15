Second edition of Mangaluru Marathon on November 5

June 15, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangalore Runners Club will hold the second edition of the Mangaluru Marathon on November 5, at Mangala Stadium.

The event titled as Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2023 aims to bring together individuals from all walks of life to embrace fitness, community spirit, and philanthropy, Abhilash Dominic, race director and Amitha D’Souza, president of the club told press persons here on Thursday, June 15.

It will also draw tourists to the city to experience Mangaluru while placing the coastal city on the world map of marathon events. The race course is certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), they said, adding that the event is expected to draw 4,000 running enthusiasts, including professional marathon runners.

The event offers participants a range of categories to suit all fitness levels and ages. It includes full marathon (42.195 km) and half marathon (21.0975 km) to the 10K run, 5K run, and a special Gammath Run (Fun Run).

A significant portion of the proceeds from the event will be dedicated to supporting local charitable organisations. Last year the charity partner was Chetana Child Development Centre. This year’s charity partner will be announced soon. Over 2,500 runners, which included 650 runners from outside Mangaluru, participated in the first event last year, they said.

Registration for this year’s event will be open post the official launch of the event on June 18. Details can be obtained by logging on to www.mangaloremarathon.com. Amar Kamath, Secretary of the club was also present.

