Second edition of Mangaluru Blue: KDEM announces four among 15 start-ups under Mangaluru cluster as fundable

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), which organised the second edition of ‘Mangaluru Blue’ event on Saturday, to connect start-ups under the Mangaluru cluster with potential investors announced four, among 15, as top fundable.

The four start-ups are Bucolic Kailash Agritech & FMCG Pvt. Ltd.; Remiteazy Technologies LLP; Tiny Prism Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Trachealth Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

In all, 35 start-ups had registered for the event. After a preliminary screening, 15 had been selected for Saturday’s event and they explained about their ideas/products and projects by making presentations before the jury members.

The jury members were Manish Kumar, assistant vice-president, Karnataka Information Technology Venture Capital Fund (KITVEN); Shylaja Rao, general partner at Ventana Ventures; Sandeep Aithal, principal, Investments at Infosys, and Prashanth Shenoy Katpady, CTO & co-founder, UniCourt.

According to the KDEM, the 15 start-ups were selected based on team experience, market potential, product innovation, social impact, and their USP / X-factor.

The Mangaluru Blue event is part of the Beyond Bengaluru initiative of the government to promote tech ecosystem in other cities of Karnataka by bridging the gap between the industry and government. It is aimed at working towards the promotion of emerging technology clusters in emerging tech clusters outside Bengaluru.

The event on Saturday was aimed at connecting start-ups under Mangaluru cluster with potential investors and to ensure equitable access to capital and foster innovation in emerging clusters.

S. Mukesh, Mangaluru cluster head, KDEM, said the top 15 start-ups have secured the all-access passes to The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 scheduled from November 29 to December 1. Additionally, they will also be provided a start-up showcase table at the Mangaluru Technovanza, scheduled in Mangaluru on December 8.

According to the KDEM, Bucolic Kailash Agritech & FMCG Pvt. Ltd. deals with urban cultivation and distribution of plant-based organic mushrooms. The growing partners of the company grow mushrooms hydrophically in their homes, garages and balconies with the help of the Internet of things (IoT) patented biotech compact greenhouses of the start-up.

Using IoT technology, Remiteazy Technologies LLP has developed a product that is integrated with a washing machine and works with QR code. It has applied the technology at washing machines installed at hostels where students can wash their clothes in washing machines.

Tiny Prism Labs Pvt. Ltd. is a syndicate venturing in the field of tiny machine learning and it intermediates to bring solutions to practical problems from an array of disciplines such as medicine, wildlife conservation, agriculture, and education.

Trachealth Technologies Pvt. Ltd., which has developed E-LAGORi, which is a modular electronics development platform for hardware system developers in start-ups, research and development organisations and academic institutions to create innovative large systems without worrying about circuit details.

