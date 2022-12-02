Second cruise ship of the season arrives at New Mangalore Port

December 02, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Cruise vessel ‘Seven Seas Explorer’ arrived at New Mangaluru Port Authority in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The second cruise ship of the current season ‘Seven Seas Explorer arrived at New Mangalore Port on Friday at 7 a.m. alongside Berth No. 04 carrying 686 passengers and 552 crew.

The ship had an overall length of 223.74 meters and carrying capacity of 55,254 Gross Tonnage with draft of seven meters. The vessel enroute to Male (Maldives) came from Port of Qatar to India and berthed at Mormugao Port before arriving in Mangaluru.

The passengers were given a warm welcome with the beating of drums. For the comfort and better experience of the cruise passengers, various arrangements were done by the port. It included arrangement of 25 buses for passengers visiting local market and shops in and around Mangaluru city and other places nearby. A cultural programme was also organised for the tourists portraying local folklore and traditions of the region.

A.V. Ramana, chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority, felicitated and greeted the master onboard ship. The passengers visited various tourist points in and around Mangaluru like St. Aloysius chapel, Kadri Manjunatha temple, Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple, local market, cashew factory, Gomateshwara statue in Karkala, 1,000 Pillar Jain Temple in Moodbidri, and Forum Fiza Mall in city.

Souvenirs were given to the cruise passengers by the Port, as fond memory of their visit while they were embarking back to their ship. The ship sailed at 6 p.m. to its next destination to Male, a release from NMPA said.

