Search on for Khali Yogish aides

With two incidents of shooting reported in the city in the last 15 days, the police are on the look-out for the alleged associates of underworld operative Khali Yogish, who are said to be involved in these incidents.

Two motorcycle-borne men came to the house of industrialist and realtor M. Nagaraj in Mulki at about 9 p.m. on Saturday and fired bullets at the widow and his car after pressing the calling bell. Nagaraj was with his family members in the house when the incident occurred.

The police said that following the incident, Khali Yogish reportedly called a few news channels on Monday to claim that his men had carried out the attack at Nagaraj’s house. While the police said that Yogish had reportedly called Nagaraj a few days ago to demand ransom, Nagaraj has told the police that he had received a call two years ago also.

Yogish, an alleged associate of underworld operative Ravi Poojary, reportedly called a few media persons here to claim that his men were behind the shooting at Sanjeeva Shetty Silks and Sarees on Car Street on December 8. An employee of the outlet had been injured in it. The shooting was reportedly for ransom. Police Commissioner T.R. Suresh said that the police are going deep into the two incidents to trace those involved. Three police teams were working on different aspects to crack the cases.