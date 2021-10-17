Sea weed culturing being promoted in a big way: Murugan

MANGALURU

17 October 2021 19:46 IST

Sea weed culturing is being promoted across the country in a big way and steps are being taken to identify places in the State where such culturing units can be set up, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information Broadcasting L. Murugan said here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters after visiting an ice plant and a cage aqua culture unit set up under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) here, Mr. Murugan said that sea weed culture and cage aqua culture are the new age techniques that the PMMSY is actively promoting for empowerment of fishermen, more so women.

“There is a great demand for sea weed, which has medicinal properties, in India and abroad. Sea weed cultivation helps in empowerment of the fishing community, especially women,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Government has already started promoting it this year by earmarking funds. A sea weed economic park is coming up in Tamil Nadu. More such parks will be set up across the country, he added.

The Union Government is working on strategies to drastically increase earning from fishing. With an eye on boasting fishing activities, the government has allocated ₹20,000 crore for developing, among others, landing centres, fishing harbours, processing units and cold storages. While encouraging new age fishing techniques, the government is supporting inland fishing and also keen on increasing export of fish through various projects proposed under the PMMSY.

Mr. Murugan said that the Union Government is yet to decide on a proposal for increasing its component of assistance to fishermen for the manufacture of deep sea boats at the Cochin Ship Yard.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara and Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty accompanied Mr. Murugan.