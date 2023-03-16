Sea wave breaking technology to be implemented at Batpady beach

March 16, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday said he has approved implementing of the sea wave breaking technology to prevent sea erosion across Karnataka coast.

Speaking at the government schemes beneficiaries’ meet here, Mr. Bommai said the pilot of the sea wave breaking technology would be implemented at Batpady beach bordering Kerala near Mangaluru shortly. Orders have been issued for the same and the work would be taken up shortly, he said.

With the Batpady seafront almost vanishing, local residents now fear that several houses that were far away from the Arabian Sea were likely to get eroded this monsoon. They have been urging the government to immediately take up relief measures so as to prevent further erosion.

Mr. Bommai noted that through barriers erected under the sea wave breaking technology, strong sea waves get broken before approaching the shore thereby minimising their impact.

The government, Mr. Bommai said, has simplified CRZ regulations so as to promote tourism and allied activities along the Karnataka coast so as to generate more employment. Besides sanctioning a Marina at Byndoor, eight fishing harbours are being upgraded. The Shipping Ministry has approved floating jetties around Mangaluru in the Netravathi and Phalguni rivers. The government would also encourage coastal passenger transportation (waterway) between Karnataka coast and Mumbai via Goa.

He said Minister S. Angara had sought enhanced bonus to rubber tappers working in Karnataka Forest Development Corporation’s Rubber Plantations. Mr. Bommai announced 12% bonus in addition to the already existing 8% bonus on the occasion. Though not announced in the Budget, the government has been providing 100 four-wheelers to SC/ST people in every Assembly constituency for their livelihood.