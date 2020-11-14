Sea food park on land for medical college opposed

A public notice by the Bannur Gram Panchayat in Puttur about allotment of 40 acres of land for a proposed sea food park in the area has been opposed by people and activists.

The gram panchayat in the public notice on November 11 has asked people to file objections, if any, to the allotment of 40 acres of land for the proposed mega sea food park under the Matsya Sampada Yojana of the Union government.

This land had been reserved for a proposed Government Medical College. Those having objection to allotment of land for the sea food park should submit their objection by November 18, the notice stated.

Janardhana Bhat Sediyapu, an agriculturist, who has been fighting for the medical college in Puttur, said that the proposed move by the State government defeats the setting up of the medical college in Puttur.

“It is our persistent demand that led to reservation of this land for the medical college, which is necessary for this region. It is sad to know that this land is being proposed for the sea food park, which is highly unviable for this region,” Mr Sediyapu told The Hindu.

Residents, including several doctors, have joined the movement to oppose this decision, he added.

During the Rajyotsava celebrations, Minister for Fisheries, Muzrai and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary said that there is a proposal for setting up a mega sea food park each in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.