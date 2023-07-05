Sea erosion intensifies in Batpady

July 05, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Around noon on Wednesday as sea waves in Batpady, near Ullal, got intense, the elderly B. Fathima was seen taking the help of her neighbours to shift household articles to a neighbour’s house.

For the last a few days, sea erosion in the area has increased. Ms. Fathima, who lost her husband recently, does not want to leave the house built by her husband.

“Though the local revenue officials and a few philanthropists have asked me to leave the house, I am in no mind to leave as this house was built by my husband with which I am deeply connected,” Ms. Fathima told The Hindu. She, a native of Kannur, lives in the house with a couple of her family members.

Like Ms. Fathima there are eight other houses which face the threat of sea erosion. “We have been living here for over two decades. It is in the last a few years, especially after the construction of the sea wall, the erosion has increased. For every monsoon, the sea is advancing by about 10 metres,” said Mohammed Faizal.

Most parts of the Batpady end point road have been washed away. Some houses and two guest houses have been damaged. A part of the concrete road passing by the nine houses in Batpady has also been damaged owing to sea erosion. With damage to the end point road, the residents of the nine houses are taking a circuitous route to reach Ullal.

Matahadi, Chief Officer of Someshwar Town Municipal Council, said residents of most of the nine houses have agreed to relocate to a place, which is about 2 kilometres away. District officials and the Coastal Security Police personnel are regularly visiting the area and addressing concerns of Batpady residents, Mr. Matahadi said.

On Wednesday, compound walls of two houses in Mukkuchhery in Ullal were damaged in sea erosion. Most parts of the Ullal beach have been washed away. Sea erosion is intense in the sea side area in Ullal. Heavy rains resulted in inundation of some houses in Sevantigudde in Kallapu.