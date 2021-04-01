Sea ambulances to be deployed along the coast shortly

They will help rescue people and fishermen in distress, says Fisheries Secretary Manivannan

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Secretary P. Manivannan on Thursday said that the department will shortly deploy sea ambulances along the State’s coast to rescue and render emergency services to people, particularly fishermen in distress on the high sea.

Chairing a review meeting of the department at the Udupi Zilla Panchayat’s Dr. V.S. Acharya Auditorium, Capt. Manivannan said that sea ambulances would go a long way in rescuing people and fishermen in distress and saving their life. The fishermen community had been demanding such a facility for long.

Meanwhile, the Secretary told department officials to ensure that none of the banned or illegal methods of fishing were practised along the coast. They should keep tab on the activities of fishermen to ensure compliance with orders and rules.

Officials should also ensure that all those entering fishing harbours follow the COVID-19 protocols, including compulsory wearing of face cover, social distancing and maintaining hygiene. Fines should invariably imposed on those violating the protocols, he said.

Capt. Manivannan said that officials should periodically inspect closed circuit television cameras installed at fishing harbours to ensure their uninterrupted services. If necessary, they should procure superior quality cameras and get them installed in harbours.

The Secretary asked personnel of the Coastal Security Police to frame specific guidelines for regulating and registering visitors and workers at harbours. Nearly 10,000 people, including locals, those from neighbouring districts and other States, visit the Malpe Fishing Harbour every day. The Coastal Security Police should keep a regular watch on them, he noted.

There were many unregistered dinghy fishing boats in the district, Capt. Manivannan noted and asked the Fisheries Department officials to complete their registration within three months. Different categories of fishing boats should strictly follow the colour-coding scheme prescribed by the government.

Speaking about activities of the Animal Husbandry Department, the Secretary said that officials should immediately identify suitable spaces to open Go Shalas across the district.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan, Coastal Security Police Superintendent of Police R. Chethan and others were present.