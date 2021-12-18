SDPI for judicial probe into lathi-charge

MANGALURU

18 December 2021 01:41 IST

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Friday demanded judicial probe into the lathi-charge on the Popular Front of India (PFI) activists outside the Uppinangady police station in which several activists were injured on December 14.

Talking to reporters, SDPI State president Abdul Majeed said PFI activists on December 14 peacefully carried out a protest demanding release of three persons secured in connection with the assault on a fish vending stall owner. The police suddenly charged on the activists and several of them, including a local religious leader, were injured. In order to cover-up this unprovoked lathi-charge, the police falsely showed that their personnel were injured and harassed.

While claiming that none of the activists misbehaved or harassed police personnel, Mr. Majeed said Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane should forthwith release footage of the attack and harassment to substantiate charges made against the activists.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are law- abiding activists and we are not the ones to attack police personnel. The police are wilfully giving a bad impression of the activists to public,” he said. The SDPI would work with the PFI to legally fight for the activists facing these false charges.

SDPI district president Aboobacker Kulai claimed that police inspector Prasanna was fine soon after he returned after the lathi-charge to a room in the police station where he and other PFI leaders were having discussion with the police. “There was no injury on this hand. We were surprised to hear a case was registered that Mr. Prasanna was stabbed,” he said.

He also claimed that none of the activists had harassed a woman police personnel or assaulted the Assistant Superintendent of Police. Mr. Kulai said he was among the activists who were facing the false charges made by the police.

Riyaz Farangipete said the police had failed to comprehensively investigate the attack on fish vending stall owner and the preceding series of attacks and incidents in Uppinagady. These incidents were as a result of personal animosity, which was deliberately being given a communal by the police, he said.