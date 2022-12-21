SDPI asks Karnataka Government to rein in forces that are into moral policing

December 21, 2022 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) opposes both the Hindutva groups and also the Muslim groups that are into ‘moral policing’

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Abdul Majeed (centre), president of the Karnataka unit of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Karnataka Government should deal firmly with forces that are into moral policing, who are taking away the right of the youth to move freely, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State president Abdul Majeed, told reporters in Mangaluru on December 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Majeed said fundamentalist forces are out in the open threatening youth against talking with with persons of the opposite sex from another community. “These threats are being made freely, which shows the failure of the State Government to effectively deal with such forces. In the absence of effective action, incidents of moral policing will lead to law and order problems in Dakshina Kannada,” Mr. Majeed said.

The SDPI opposes both the Hindutva groups and also the Muslim groups that are into ‘moral policing’. The government and opposition parties should discuss the issue of moral policing, which has increased in recent days in Dakshina Kannada district, and ways to effectively deal with it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the threat by Hindutva groups to Muslim youth against taking part in new year celebrations, Mr. Majeed said police should take note of these threats and take preventive action against persons who are trying to take the law in their hands.

Mr. Majeed said SDPI has filed a petition in the High Court of Karnataka questioning the recent action of the State Government to close down 20 SDPI offices in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

The party will announce on January 7 the first list of candidates for 100 Assembly constituencies for the ensuing elections in Karnataka. Majeed is a ticket aspirant and his name has been proposed by the district party units for Bantwal, Ullal and Narasimharaja Assembly constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US