SDPI activist arrested for issuing life threat to Hindutva worker

The Bellare Police in Sullia taluk on Sunday arrested Abdul Safrid, younger brother of one of the accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case, on the charge of issuing a life threat to a Hindutva activist.

The police took action after Prashanth Poonja, a 28-year-old resident of Bellare, lodged a complaint against Safrid on Saturday.

The police registered a case under Sections 504 (breach of public peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code after obtaining permission from the jurisdictional court.

There was some tension near the police station on Saturday evening as several activists joined Poonja when he went there to file the complaint. They were demanding immediate action against the accused.

The 21-year-old accused, Safrid, is said to be an activist of the Social Democratic Party of India. He is the younger brother of Shafique, who has been arrested in connection with Praveen Nettaru murder.

Both are the sons of Ibrahim, who, while working in Praveen Nettaru’s poultry shop, is said to have provided information about the movement of his owner.

Poonja has in his complaint said that while he was on duty as manager of a boarding and lodging unit in Bellare, Safrid, who is known to him, called him at 6.10 p.m. on Saturday, abused him in filthy language and issued the life threat.

Meanwhile, as it is a non-cognisable offence, the police registered the case after obtaining court permission and arrested the accused.