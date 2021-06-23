SDME Society opens English-medium school in Mangaluru

Hemavathi Heggade, wife of Dharmastala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, inaugurates the SDM English-medium school in Mangaluru, through virtual mode, by lighting a lamp on Wednesday.

Mangaluru

23 June 2021 14:27 IST

Chairman says, “English-medium school doesn’t mean English education, but imparting Indian values through English”

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Education Society, which manages a host of education institutions across Karnataka, on Wednesday opened an English-medium school at Ashoknagar in Mangaluru.

Speaking after its inauguration via video conferencing, Dharmadhikari and Society Chairman D. Veerendra Heggade said the Society always believed in imparting value-based quality education. An English-medium school doesn’t mean English education, but imparting Indian values through English.

“The school at Mangaluru could have its own building thanks to the large-heartedness of Ramakrishna Mallya, who donated five acres of precious land in the city to the services of the Lord. Launching a school to provide quality-based education from class 1 to 8 would be the best way to utilise the donation,” Mr. Heggade said.

Earlier, his wife Hemavathi Heggade inaugurated the school by lighting a lamp in the presence of his brothers Surendra Heggade and Harshendra Heggade.

The inauguration was followed by comic splash painting by Vinay Hegde and a magic show in virtual mode by eminent magician Kudroli Ganesh.