SDM Ujire wins inter-zone varsity men’s kabaddi championship

December 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College, Ujire, has won the inter-zone men’s Mangalore University Kabaddi Championship and lifted the Ratnavarma Heggade Memorial Rolling Trophy by defeating Alva’s College, Moodbidri, in Udupi.

Thenkanidiyuru Government First Grade College and Postgraduate Study Centre hosted the tournament at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, Ajjarkad, in Udupi. On Monday, SDM defeated Alva’s by 52-28 points and lifted the trophy consecutively for the second time. It had defeated host Thenkanidiyuru college in the semi-finals while Alva’s had defeated Prerana College, Mangaluru, to enter the finals.

Thenkanidiyuru college stood third while Prerana college stood fourth. Srinivas from Alva’s was adjudged the best rider while SDM’s Sushanth was adjudged the best catcher. SDM’s Prajawal was declared the overall player.

Udupi District Kabaddi Association president Dinesh Puthran, university physical education director Gerald D’souza, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department Assistant Director Roshan Kumar Shetty and others were present at the valedictory programme.

