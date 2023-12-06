HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SDM Ujire wins inter-zone varsity men’s kabaddi championship

December 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The kabaddi team of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College, Ujire, that won the inter-zone men’s Mangalore University Kabaddi Championship.

The kabaddi team of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College, Ujire, that won the inter-zone men’s Mangalore University Kabaddi Championship. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College, Ujire, has won the inter-zone men’s Mangalore University Kabaddi Championship and lifted the Ratnavarma Heggade Memorial Rolling Trophy by defeating Alva’s College, Moodbidri, in Udupi.

Thenkanidiyuru Government First Grade College and Postgraduate Study Centre hosted the tournament at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, Ajjarkad, in Udupi. On Monday, SDM defeated Alva’s by 52-28 points and lifted the trophy consecutively for the second time. It had defeated host Thenkanidiyuru college in the semi-finals while Alva’s had defeated Prerana College, Mangaluru, to enter the finals.

Thenkanidiyuru college stood third while Prerana college stood fourth. Srinivas from Alva’s was adjudged the best rider while SDM’s Sushanth was adjudged the best catcher. SDM’s Prajawal was declared the overall player.

Udupi District Kabaddi Association president Dinesh Puthran, university physical education director Gerald D’souza, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department Assistant Director Roshan Kumar Shetty and others were present at the valedictory programme.

Related Topics

Mangalore / universities and colleges / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.