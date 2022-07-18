SDM School holds Teddy-bear Clinic for children in Mangaluru

SDM School organised Teddy-bear Clinic in its campus at Ashoknagar in Mangaluru to given an insight of healthcare facilities to kids in Mangaluru on July 18. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

SDM School in Ashoknagar in the City organised a Teddy-bear Clinic to introduce children to the healthcare facilities at its campus on Monday, July 18.

School Principal Joy Jeevan Rai, in a statement, said that the clinic was organised to give an insight of healthcare facilities, functioning of hospitals, to children who were often unaware of the same. Children would be imagining several things about hospitals and the clinic was an attempt to educate them in this regard and to do away fears, if any, they have.

Children were exposed to a stimulated hospital and were asked to act as parents of a teddy-bear patient while rotating through various medical stations set up as different parts of the hospital. Clinic included role play, and manipulation of materials by children, real-life medical equipment was used in a realistic setting, and had stations for children to rotate through in small groups.

The Clinic, Ms. Rai said was a preventative health and education mechanism for school-aged children to learn about wellness and to decrease anxiety about going to the hospital and provide them “hands-on” approach and benefits them psychologically. A mock fainting episode of their teddies on the road, with shifting to the ambulance with a stretcher was demonstrated. They were taken into the ambulances and shown the paraphernalia used for patient care.