SDM College of Ayurveda’s alumni meet on November 5

November 03, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alumni meet of SDM College of Ayurveda, Udupi, ‘Prajyothi-2023’, will be held on the college campus on November 5 at 11 a.m. More than 1,000 alumni will take part in the event.

Talking to reporters in Udupi, college principal K.V. Mamatha said a continuing medical education programme on ‘Clinical application of Rasoushadhi in general practice’ by Gopikrishna, the co-founder of the Indian Institute of Ayurveda and Rasashastra, would be held on the day.

Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmastala D. Veerendra Heggade, who is the president of the SDM Educational Society, would be the chief guest. The programme would be held at Bhavaprakasha auditorium of the college, she said.

CONNECT WITH US