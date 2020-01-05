Sculptures of Tulu Nadu greet passengers at airport

Sculptures made from fiber, terracotta and steel-cum-fiber depicting the cultural diversity of the coastal belt are an added attraction to passengers and visitors at the terminal building of Mangaluru International Airport now.

S Cube Art Gallery in the city has installed them by winning a bid floated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the same. The estimated cost of the contract is ₹56 lakh, according to Shashank Shetty, proprietor of the gallery.

Among the sculptures include four works by artist Harish Kodialbail.

They are ‘human hand flying paper plane which is a fibre glass and steel work installed in a circle in the outer precincts of the airport. This is a larger than life sculpture signifying the dreams and aspirations of the air travelers, Mr. Shetty said. The ‘kambala’, a fibre glass sculpture installed at the exit area of the airport is meant to introduce the iconic folk sport of the region to the visitors and tourists. ‘Fisherman with boat’, a fibre glass and steel sculpture installed at the entrance to departures lounge symbolizes the fishing culture of the coastal region depicting the soaring aspirations, life of courage and adventure as well as the daily struggles of the fisher folk.

‘Tiger dance’, another fibre glass and steel sculpture installed at the arrivals lounge depicts the famous ‘Mangaluru Pilivesha (Hulivesha)’ showing tiger dancers in various typical postures to the visiting tourists, he said.

‘Folk art forms’, six individual terracotta sculptures with Tulunadu cultural themes have been installed alongside the domestic and international corridors of the airport. Its artist is Venki Palimaru, Udupi.

‘Jain miniature paintings’, two works of acrylic on canvas have been displayed on the wall on either sides of the exit area. The work was conceived after referring to authentic traditional Jain paintings in Moodbidri Jain Mutt and Shravanabelagola Mutt. Its artist is Reshma S. Shetty, Mangaluru.

The art gallery had bagged the contract for six works in two sectors out of the total four sectors for which the tender had been called, he said adding that the themes presented by the art gallery showcases the Tulu culture and heritage of the people of Coastal Karnataka.