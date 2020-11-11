Scuba diving, water sports, boating resume after relaxations in restrictions in Uttara Kannada

Kasarkod Beach saw about 5,000 visitors during the last week-end and all parking slots were full

Scuba diving, water sports, boating have made comeback in Uttara Kannada, one of the tourist destinations having the highest footfall in the State. This comes after relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions.

Deputy Director, Tourism, Uttara Kannada, Purushottam S., told The Hindu that three operators have resumed scuba diving in the surroundings of Netrani Island, 20 km off Murdeshwar Beach, which has 14 species of corals and 89 species of fish.

Ganesh Harikantra, proprietor of Netrani Adventures, registered with the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) and one of the three agencies authorised by the Uttara Kannada district administration to organise scuba diving, said that the regulator mouth piece used by a scuba diver on a day is not shared with any other diver on that day. Once used, the equipment is washed in a machine having ultra sonic liquid. It is used only on the second day. This is as per the standard operating procedure in view of COVID-19. He said that safety precautions are being taken in organising diving activities. Tourists have begun arriving now, mainly from Bengaluru, though only during the weekends, he said.

Mr. Purushottam said that after the Kasarkod Beach, near Honnavar, bagged the coveted eco-label Blue Flag from the international agency, Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark, recently, it has been attracting about 400 tourists on week days and more tourists on weekends. “The beach had about 5,000 visitors during the last week-end and all the parking slots were full,” he said.

As the footfall on the beach is on the rise, following its beautification and added facilities, it has created a new livelihood avenue for some autorickshaw drivers who are now conducting regular trips to the beach from the national highway, he said. The Deputy Director said that water sports activities and boating have resumed on the Kali river in Dandeli. The activities have been attracting tourists from Goa and Maharashtra now.

He said that three beaches in Gokarna — the main beach, Om Beach and Kudle Beach — have also been attracting tourists as water sports activities have been introduced there. The number of visitors availing themselves of homestays and resorts in Gokarna is satisfactory.

Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada K. Harish Kumar said that the administration will allow more operators to organise scuba diving on Netrani Island in the coming days to promote tourism. The minimum and the maximum user fees to be collected from each one of the divers will be fixed by the district administration.