Screenings at rail stations, check-post

Mangaluru

19 March 2020 00:18 IST

As part of the measures to prevent the community spread of COVID-19, the Dakshina Kannada administration has started scanning people for fever at Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Junction, and at the Talapady check-post on NH 66.

In a statement on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said that Accredited Social Health Activists and other staff of the Health Department are visiting houses and making people aware of precautions to be taken. They are also checking people who have returned from abroad and asking them to strictly follow the 14-day home quarantine period.

A person from Puttur, who had returned from abroad, got himself admitted to a private hospital in Puttur on March 7.

Following problem in breathing and a few other symptoms of COVID-19, the private hospital doctors did preliminary tests and shifted him for treatment at the Government Wenlock Hospital on Wednesday.

As many as 632 persons were screened at the Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday. Two persons were kept under 28-day observation at the hospital. As on Wednesday 689 persons were under the 14-day home quarantine. Eight persons have completed their 28-day observation period.

Three throat swab samples sent on Tuesday have turned negative, while 14 fresh samples were being sent for tests, the statement said.