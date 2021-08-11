Screening test for training aspirants

The police will conduct a test on Friday to screen 200 persons for a month-long free crash course for aspirants to the post of police constables and police sub-inspectors. The hour-long screening test will be held at the University College here at 5 p.m.

Seeing poor percentage of people from Dakshina Kannada getting selected for the post of police constables and police sub-inspectors, the police decided to conduct the crash course for aspirants who have cleared physical examination and are scheduled to write the written examination. The police will hold the crash course at the St. Aloysius College.

As many as 685 aspirants filed their applications showing their interest in attending the course. While 566 applicants are from Dakshina Kannada, the remaining are from Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that they have decided to conduct the course for 200 aspirants. Registration numbers of aspirants will be conveyed to aspirants through WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.